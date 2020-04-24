The most expensive retirement communities in the US can cost millions

Retirement can get expensive, but there are some communities that take it to the next level.

According to a report from life insurance company Genworth Financial, the annual median price to live in a retirement home in the U.S. is $92,860 for a semi-private room and $105,266 for a private room.

Of course, those costs include monthly care, room and board, food and ancillary expenses and other fees -- and those costs also vary depending on where you live.

For retirees who are more active and want to live in their own home or condo within a retirement community, the costs get much higher -- especially for those who want to live in luxurious communities.

401(k)Specialist published a report last summer that found 10 of the most expensive retirement communities in the U.S.

Using that list, FOX Business found current listings within each of those communities.

Here are the five retirement communities with the most expensive current listings as of Friday night:

Ocean Reef Club

Location: Key Largo, Fla.

Least expensive current listing: $325,000 for a "Dockominium"

Most expensive current listing: $19.9 million for a six-bedroom estate, still under construction

Community amenities: Some of the amenities in the Ocean Reef Club include two golf courses, a marina, a private airport, a spa, a fitness center and a “tennis and games center.”

Promontory Club

Location: Park City, Utah

Least expensive current listing: $1.4 million for a three-bedroom “Trapper Cabin”

Most expensive current listing: $11.5 million for a six-bedroom house on five acres

Community amenities: According to the Promontory website, the community’s numerous amenities include a beach house -- that is “part pool, part lake” -- two golf courses, a spa, a fitness studio, a “Kids’ Cabin” and an equestrian center.

Sailfish Point

Location: Stuart, Fla. -- specifically on Hutchinson Island

Least expensive current listing: $745,000 for a two-bedroom condo

Most expensive current listing: $6.4 million for a five-bedroom oceanfront villa

Community amenities: Residents of Sailfish Point have access to the community clubhouse, a private marina and yacht club, tennis courts and a Jack Nicklaus-designed golf course.

Isleworth

Location: Windermere, Fla.

Least expensive current listing: $1.4 million for a five-bedroom estate

Most expensive current listing: $7.4 million for an eight-bedroom estate on 1.03 acres

Community amenities: According to the Isleworth website, the community’s amenities are “centered around the 89,000-square-foot Mediterranean-style clubhouse.” Those amenities include a tennis center, a fitness center and spa, fishing, pools and youth programs.

Mediterra

Location: Naples, Fla.

Least expensive current listing: $1.6 million for a three-bedroom home with a pool and spa

Most expensive current listing: $3.5 million for a four-bedroom home, also with a pool and spa

Community amenities: Perks available to Mediterra’s residents include a clubhouse, a private beach club, a sports club, two golf courses and tennis facilities.

