How much do retirement homes cost?
Here's the amount you can expect to pay for a retirement home
If you’re in need of a retirement home facility, it’s going to cost a pretty penny.
The life insurance company Genworth Financial says the annual median price tag for a retirement home in the U.S. has risen to $92,860 for seniors who are in need of a semi-private room and $105,266 for a private room.
These six-figure totals include monthly care, room and board and food as well as ancillary expenses and fees that may cover physical therapy, memory care, medicine, specialty menu options based on dietary restrictions and so on.
Location is a huge factor to consider when you’re choosing a retirement home. A facility in Alaska is generally more expensive than a facility in Oklahoma, according to monthly cost estimates compiled by the 2019 Genworth Cost of Care Survey.
Here’s a full breakdown of the approximate monthly cost for a private room in a retirement home throughout the 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia.
Total monthly cost estimates for a private room in the U.S.
Alaska
Semi-Private: $27,573.00
Private: $29,291.00
Alabama
Semi-Private: $6,279.00
Private: $6,661.00
Arizona
Semi-Private: $6,494.00
Private: $7,908.00
Arkansas
Semi-Private: $5,353.00
Private: $5,986.00
California
Semi-Private: $8,365.00
Private: $9,817.00
Colorado
Semi-Private: $7,892.00
Private: $9,000.00
Connecticut
Semi-Private: $12,623.00
Private: $13,733.00
Delaware
Semi-Private: $10,494.00
Private: $10,950.00
District of Columbia
Semi-Private: $9,125.00
Private: $9,733.00
Florida
Semi-Private: $8,152.00
Private: $9,064.00
Georgia
Semi-Private: $6,342.00
Private: $6,768.00
Hawaii
Semi-Private: $12,167.00
Private: $13,657.00
Idaho
Semi-Private: $7,574.00
Private: $8,045.00
Illinois
Semi-Private: $5,916.00
Private: $6,753.00
Indiana
Semi-Private: $6,859.00
Private: $8,243.00
Iowa
Semi-Private: $6,083.00
Private: $6,479.00
Kansas
Semi-Private: $5,414.00
Private: $5,865.00
Kentucky
Semi-Private: $6,844.00
Private: $7,604.00
Louisiana
Semi-Private: $5,232.00
Private: $5,542.00
Maine
Semi-Private: $9,429.00
Private: $10,098.00
Maryland
Semi-Private: $9,231.00
Private: $9,673.00
Massachusetts
Semi-Private: $12,015.00
Private: $12,775.00
Michigan
Semi-Private: $8,562.00
Private: $9,125.00
Minnesota
Semi-Private: $9,125.00
Private: $10,188.00
Mississippi
Semi-Private: $6,692.00
Private: $7,087.00
Missouri
Semi-Private: $5,019.00
Private: $5,543.00
Montana
Semi-Private: $7,006.00
Private: $7,310.00
Nebraska
Semi-Private: $6,905.00
Private: $7,266.00
Nevada
Semi-Private: $8,228.00
Private: $9,262.00
New Hampshire
Semi-Private: $10,342.00
Private: $11,102.00
New Jersey
Semi-Private: $10,646.00
Private: $11,863.00
New Mexico
Semi-Private: $7,285.00
Private: $7,619.00
New York
Semi-Private: $11,756.00
Private: $12,189.00
North Carolina
Semi-Private: $6,950.00
Private: $7,711.00
North Dakota
Semi-Private: $11,027.00
Private: $11,690.00
Ohio
Semi-Private: $7,118.00
Private: $7,908.00
Oklahoma
Semi-Private: $4,639.00
Private: $5,293.00
Oregon
Semi-Private: $9,277.00
Private: $9,977.00
Pennsylvania
Semi-Private: $9,612.00
Private: $10,114.00
Rhode Island
Semi-Private: $8,821.00
Private: $9,733.00
South Carolina
Semi-Private: $6,418.00
Private: $7,209.00
South Dakota
Semi-Private: $6,616.00
Private: $7,072.00
Tennessee
Semi-Private: $6,388.00
Private: $6,844.00
Texas
Semi-Private: $4,798.00
Private: $6,540.00
Utah
Semi-Private: $6,083.00
Private: $7,604.00
Vermont
Semi-Private: $9,475.00
Private: $9,901.00
Virginia
Semi-Private: $7,452.00
Private: $8,517.00
Washington
Semi-Private: $8,669.00
Private: $9,718.00
West Virginia
Semi-Private: $10,281.00
Private: $11,072.00
Wisconsin
Semi-Private: $8,334.00
Private: $9,346.00
Wyoming
Semi-Private: $7,178.00
Private: $7,543.00