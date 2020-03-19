How much do retirement homes cost?

If you’re in need of a retirement home facility, it’s going to cost a pretty penny.

Continue Reading Below

BABY BOOMERS REINVENT RETIREMENT WITH LUXURY RESORT COMMUNITIES

The life insurance company Genworth Financial says the annual median price tag for a retirement home in the U.S. has risen to $92,860 for seniors who are in need of a semi-private room and $105,266 for a private room.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % GNW GENWORTH FINANCIAL INC 3.24 0.00 0.00%

These six-figure totals include monthly care, room and board and food as well as ancillary expenses and fees that may cover physical therapy, memory care, medicine, specialty menu options based on dietary restrictions and so on.

HOW TO CREATE A RETIREMENT 'PAYCHECK'

Location is a huge factor to consider when you’re choosing a retirement home. A facility in Alaska is generally more expensive than a facility in Oklahoma, according to monthly cost estimates compiled by the 2019 Genworth Cost of Care Survey.

8 COSTLY RETIREMENT PLANNING MISTAKES YOU NEED TO AVOID

Here’s a full breakdown of the approximate monthly cost for a private room in a retirement home throughout the 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia.

Total monthly cost estimates for a private room in the U.S.

Alaska

Semi-Private: $27,573.00

Private: $29,291.00

Alabama

Semi-Private: $6,279.00

Private: $6,661.00

Arizona

Semi-Private: $6,494.00

Private: $7,908.00

Arkansas

Semi-Private: $5,353.00

Private: $5,986.00

California

Semi-Private: $8,365.00

Private: $9,817.00

Colorado

Semi-Private: $7,892.00

Private: $9,000.00

Connecticut

Semi-Private: $12,623.00

Private: $13,733.00

Delaware

Semi-Private: $10,494.00

Private: $10,950.00

District of Columbia

Semi-Private: $9,125.00

Private: $9,733.00

Florida

Semi-Private: $8,152.00

Private: $9,064.00

Georgia

Semi-Private: $6,342.00

Private: $6,768.00

Hawaii

Semi-Private: $12,167.00

Private: $13,657.00

Idaho

Semi-Private: $7,574.00

Private: $8,045.00

Illinois

Semi-Private: $5,916.00

Private: $6,753.00

Indiana

Semi-Private: $6,859.00

Private: $8,243.00

Iowa

Semi-Private: $6,083.00

Private: $6,479.00

Kansas

Semi-Private: $5,414.00

Private: $5,865.00

Kentucky

Semi-Private: $6,844.00

Private: $7,604.00

Louisiana

Semi-Private: $5,232.00

Private: $5,542.00

Maine

Semi-Private: $9,429.00

Private: $10,098.00

Maryland

Semi-Private: $9,231.00

Private: $9,673.00

Massachusetts

Semi-Private: $12,015.00

Private: $12,775.00

Michigan

Semi-Private: $8,562.00

Private: $9,125.00

Minnesota

Semi-Private: $9,125.00

Private: $10,188.00

Mississippi

Semi-Private: $6,692.00

Private: $7,087.00

Missouri

Semi-Private: $5,019.00

Private: $5,543.00

Montana

Semi-Private: $7,006.00

Private: $7,310.00

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Nebraska

Semi-Private: $6,905.00

Private: $7,266.00

Nevada

Semi-Private: $8,228.00

Private: $9,262.00

New Hampshire

Semi-Private: $10,342.00

Private: $11,102.00

New Jersey

Semi-Private: $10,646.00

Private: $11,863.00

New Mexico

Semi-Private: $7,285.00

Private: $7,619.00

New York

Semi-Private: $11,756.00

Private: $12,189.00

North Carolina

Semi-Private: $6,950.00

Private: $7,711.00

North Dakota

Semi-Private: $11,027.00

Private: $11,690.00

Ohio

Semi-Private: $7,118.00

Private: $7,908.00

Oklahoma

Semi-Private: $4,639.00

Private: $5,293.00

Oregon

Semi-Private: $9,277.00

Private: $9,977.00

Pennsylvania

Semi-Private: $9,612.00

Private: $10,114.00

Rhode Island

Semi-Private: $8,821.00

Private: $9,733.00

South Carolina

Semi-Private: $6,418.00

Private: $7,209.00

South Dakota

Semi-Private: $6,616.00

Private: $7,072.00

Tennessee

Semi-Private: $6,388.00

Private: $6,844.00

Texas

Semi-Private: $4,798.00

Private: $6,540.00

Utah

Semi-Private: $6,083.00

Private: $7,604.00

Vermont

Semi-Private: $9,475.00

Private: $9,901.00

Virginia

Semi-Private: $7,452.00

Private: $8,517.00

Washington

Semi-Private: $8,669.00

Private: $9,718.00

West Virginia

Semi-Private: $10,281.00

Private: $11,072.00

Wisconsin

Semi-Private: $8,334.00

Private: $9,346.00

Wyoming

Semi-Private: $7,178.00

Private: $7,543.00

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS