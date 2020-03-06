These 5 Barbies cost thousands of dollars

Barbie made her first debut at the New York Toy Fair 61 years ago on Monday.

The now-iconic doll, made by Mattel, originally cost $3. Today, the doll has had countless iterations and has been sold at numerous prices, both in-store and at auction.

According to the Barbie website, the best-selling version of all time was the 1992 “Totally Hair Barbie,” whose hair went to her feet and came with styling gel.

However, some dolls, especially Barbies that were individually designed by top designers and jewelers, have sold for thousands of dollars.

To see a few of them and how much they sold for ahead of Barbie’s 61st anniversary, here are the five of the most expensive Barbie dolls.

Barbie by Stefano Canturi

According to Mashable, Australian jewelry designer Stefano Canturi designed a special edition Barbie to raise money for the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. The doll sold in 2010 for $302,500, according to the website.

De Beers 40th Anniversary Barbie

To celebrate Barbie’s 40th anniversary in 1999, diamond company De Beers designed a scantily clad Barbie with 160 diamonds and miniature white gold jewelry and accessories, according to Luxo. The website reported she was priced at $85,000.

Original Barbie

The doll cost $3 when it was first released in 1959, Original Barbie now costs thousands of dollars. According to Mashable, the highest auctioned price of an original 1959 Barbie is $27,450.

Lorraine Schwartz Barbie

Jewelry designer Lorraine Schwartz designed a Barbie in 2010 and it sold at auction for $7,500, according to Good Housekeeping.

The doll has about $25,000 worth of jewelry and diamonds on her outfit, the magazine reported.

Marie Antoinette Barbie

In 2003, Mattel came out with the Marie Antoinette Barbie, according to Good Housekeeping. Today, one of the limited edition dolls is posted on eBay for $1,799.99.

