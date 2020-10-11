Ewan McGregor’s Obi-Wan Kenobi series for Disney+ set to film in March

Ewan McGregor and Disney+ will get to work on the Obi-Wan Kenobi “Star Wars” series in five months.

Continue Reading Below

This production detail comes straight from the 49-year-old actor, who shared the news on the BBC’s “The Graham Norton Show.”

“It’s the Obi-Wan Kenobi story, I suppose... It’s not all me, but it certainly will be a lot of me, which is good,” McGregor told Graham Norton and his panel of co-hosts on Friday. “We start shooting it in March next year.”

DISNEY+ EXPANDS ITS ACCESS TO 8 MORE EUROPEAN COUNTRIES

By the time the series is streamable, McGregor will be 50 years old, or older, and he acknowledged this fact during his interview. The actor also said he referenced the late Alec Guinness and his portrayal of Obi-Wan Kenobi in the original “Star Wars” film trilogy.

“The fun thing about doing them in the first place when I was much younger was trying to imagine Alec Guinness, how would he play these scenes as a younger guy?” McGregor shared. “It led me to watch some of his earlier work, which I had never seen before. Brilliant movies, wonderful films that he’d been in, and I had such a great time studying him in those movies.”

CORONAVIRUS SHUTDOWN PUTS DISNEY+ IN A PROGRAMMING CRUNCH

The untitled project was initially announced to the public in August 2019 but production hit a snag when series writer Hossein Amini left the project in January of this year, which called for rounds of script rewrites, according to Vulture.

Amini was replaced by Joby Harold, who has worked on “King Arthur: Legend of the Sword” as a writer and “John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum” as an executive producer.

VERIZON, DISNEY EXPAND ALLIANCE, SOME WIRELESS SUBSCRIBERS WILL RECEIVE FREE DISNEY+, HULU AND ESPN+

However, Harold was hired in April, at the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

A release date for the Obi-Wan Kenobi series has yet to be shared nor has the rest of the cast been revealed.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Deborah Chow is listed as the only series director at this time. Previously, she directed two episodes of “The Mandalorian” for Disney+, which both have average rating of 9.1 stars out of 10 on IMDb.