Disney+ expands its access to 8 more European countries

Disney+ has once again expanded.

On Tuesday, the streaming service announced that it launched in eight more European countries.

The countries that now have access to the family-friendly streaming giant include Portugal, Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland, Iceland, Belgium and Luxembourg.

Prices for the streaming service range from $7 monthly to $10 monthly. They also have the option to sign up for the yearly package.

“We have surpassed 60.5 million paid subscribers globally, and today we continue our international expansion with the launch of Disney+ in eight countries,” Rebecca Campbell, chair of Walt Disney Direct-to-Consumer and International told Variety.

She added: “As a major force in the global direct-to-consumer space we’re bringing high-quality, optimistic storytelling that you expect from our brands to even more people.”

Disney+ is currently available in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Channel Islands, France, Germany, Iceland, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Isle of Man, Italy, Japan, Monaco, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Puerto Rico, Spain, Switzerland, the U.K. and the U.S.

Its catalog includes shows and movies from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, the “Star Wars” franchise, National Geographic and more.