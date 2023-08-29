This European airline is launching an 'adult-only' section

A European airline is launching an adult-only section for some of its international flights.

Corendon Airlines announced Tuesday that it will have an "Only Adult zone" on flights between Amsterdam and Curaçao, which are slated to begin on Nov. 3.

This section is intended for business travelers and other passengers who are traveling without children, according to the carrier.

Corendon founder Atilay Uslu touted that it is the first Turkish-Dutch airline to introduce a section like this and that the airline is trying to appeal "to travelers looking for some extra peace of mind during their flight."

The section will be in the front of the plane and encompass nine extra large seats with extra leg room. There will also be 93 standard seats. The section will also be completely separated from the rest of plane by walls or curtains, the carrier continued.

Passengers have to be at least 16 years old in order to nab a seat in this section. The standard seats will run passengers 45 euro for a one way ticket. The extra large seats will cost 100 euro one way.

Uslu also argued that this section also has a "positive effect on parents traveling with small children."

"They don't have to worry as much about possible reactions from fellow passengers" if the child gets fussy or cries, the carrier explained.