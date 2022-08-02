Elvis Presley jewelry, guitar up for auction

Long-lost jewelry Elvis Presley gave to manager Colonel Tom Parker is hitting the auction block later this month.

The 200-piece collection includes jewel-encrusted gold rings, cufflinks, watches, chains and the guitar Presley played during his 1968 "comeback" TV special, Reuters reported.

Some pieces of the jewelry were designed by Priscilla Presley, the former wife of the King of Rock and Roll.

Though she supports the auction, Priscilla does not own any of the pieces in the collection, according to Reuters.

She told the news agency that she is tired of seeing fake Elvis items, which is part of the reason she supports the upcoming auction.

"There is so much product out there that is not authentic at all and that worries me," she told Reuters.

"I want to know for sure that that is going to go to someone who is going to care for it, love it," she added.

The auction is being held on Aug. 27 – though online bidding has already started – by GWS Auctions.

The auction comes soon after the release of Baz Luhrmann’s film, "Elvis," which details the singer’s rise to fame through the lens of Parker, played by Tom Hanks.

The film began its opening weekend on June 24 and reported $31.1 million in weekend sales, Fox News Digital reported at the time.

