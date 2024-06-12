Equinox offers whopping $40K gym membership with personalized wellness program: 'New era'

Equinox is upping the ante on expensive gym memberships.

The luxury fitness club — which is headquartered in New York and has 300 locations across the U.S. — announced the launch of "Optimize by Equinox," described by the brand as a "groundbreaking full health optimization program."

The program will cost members $40,000 per year — but it includes more than just access to weights and yoga classes.

Equinox has teamed up with whole-body lab testing company Function Health.

Its technology will measure each member’s unique biodata to "unlock the peaks of human potential," according to the company.

The personalized data will be used to provide a "holistic picture" of an individual’s health and apparently create a wellness program that includes sleep and nutrition coaching, massage therapy and personal fitness training.

Each member, according to the company, will have a team of coaches.

These coaches will guide members through three 60-minute training sessions per week, two nutrition coaching sessions per month, two sleep coaching sessions per month — and one massage therapy session per month.

Experts will use more than 100 biomarkers to assess hormone balance, critical nutrients, metabolic condition, organ health and other risk factors.

Also, lab tests will be performed every six months to track changes and improvements.

The program is said to include all the amenities of a traditional Equinox membership.

Optimize by Equinox will first launch in New York City and Hyland Park, Texas, according to the company.

Julia Klim, vice president of strategic partnerships and business development at Equinox in New York, commented on this new offering in a statement to Fox News Digital.

"Since inception, our longevity efforts have been rooted in four pillars, which are backed by science to improve [people's] health span: movement, nutrition, regeneration and community," she said.

"Optimize represents a new era of personalized coaching and performance-driven health to help our members understand their body’s trends and take a proactive approach to living a long and enriched life," she also said.

In an April press release, Function Health co-founder Dr. Mark Hyman called the partnership a "historical moment where health breaks out of the doctor's office and extends beyond the fitness club."

Said Hyman, who's based in Massachusetts, "By combining Equinox's expertise with Function Health's 100+ lab test approach, we're unlocking a level of health and fitness that surpasses even what top doctors and biohackers can access."

