Employees admit to violating return-to-office policies

It's been more than four years since the pandemic hit the U.S. and made remote work commonplace, and as companies continue to try to lure employees back to the office, some workers say they are ignoring the pleas.

A new survey from ResumeBuilder.com found one in five workers admit they are not following their employer's return-to-office (RTO) policies, with some acknowledging they leave early or even solicit a colleague to swipe or sign them in during their absence – and the most common policy-violators are those who work a hybrid schedule.

In the survey that polled more than 1,000 workers, 20% of respondents said they would leave their job if their employer started cracking down further on compliance with RTO rules, and another 33% said they were somewhat likely to follow suit.

When asked about the findings, Stacie Haller, chief career advisor at ResumeBuilder said today’s workforce is seeking greater flexibility and control over how they work, and they now have more choices than ever before.

"Many employees resist returning to the office full time due to the increased costs associated with commuting and the impact on their work-life balance," Haller told FOX Business. "The added expenses of travel, meals, and services like pet sitting or extra childcare are often viewed as a reduction in their take-home pay, making the return-to-office policy feel like a salary cut."

The survey results also pointed to the challenges workers have with their current RTO policies, with the top being commute time (45%), lack of flexibility in work hours (34%) and commute cost (33%). Workers said a raise, flexible start and end times, and transportation benefits would improve their satisfaction with their current RTO policy.

Haller said employers that fail to acknowledge these concerns risk losing talent to companies offering more flexible arrangements. She argues that the demand for a more accommodating work environment is not just a passing trend, but rather a shift that reflects the broader changes in how people prioritize their time, money, and overall job satisfaction.

Employers who push for a full-time return-to-office (RTO) policy will likely see increased employee attrition, Haller said, and noted that some companies may be consciously using RTO crackdowns as a way to reduce staff without having to resort to formal layoffs.

She said that method allows businesses to reduce their workforce while avoiding severance packages, legal complications, or bad press that might come with traditional downsizing methods.

Still, "Ultimately, rigid RTO requirements risk driving away top talent, especially in a job market where workers now have more flexibility and choices than ever before," Haller added. "Organizations that fail to adapt will lose out in the long run to those that embrace hybrid and remote work models."