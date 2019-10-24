Emily Ratajkowski's Instagram post could cost her $150K

A New York-based photographer has slapped model and actress Emily Ratajkowski with a $150,000 lawsuit for posting a copyrighted photo of herself to Instagram, court papers show.

Robert O’Neil hit the “Blurred Lines” and “Gone Girl” bombshell and her LLC, Emrata Holdings, with the copyright infringement suit filed Wednesday in the Southern District of New York, claiming she shared a photo with her 24.4 million followers.

The picture – which was posted to Ratajkowski’s Instagram story and expired after 24 hours – allegedly shows Ratajkowski wearing a grey, oversized blazer, and sneakers and holding a bouquet of flowers over her face, with the words “mood forever", according to the court papers and the photo, which was obtained by Page Six.

A rep for Ratajkowski could not immediately be reached.

O'Neil is seeking $150,000 in damages, in addition to attorney fees and costs, as well as any profits or gains Ratajkowski made as a result of the photo posting, record show. His lawyer did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment.

The lensman previously sued model Gigi Hadid for posting his photo of her ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik, according to multiple reports.