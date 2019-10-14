Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Luxury

Supermodel Karlie Kloss selling NYC townhouse

FOXBusiness
close
New York commercial real-estate broker Wendy Maitland on why tech companies are moving to New York City.video

Real-estate broker on tech flocking to NYC: The city is a ‘beacon of change’

New York commercial real-estate broker Wendy Maitland on why tech companies are moving to New York City.

She’s the second highest paid model of 2018, and after getting married – is looking to let go of her bachelorette pad.

Continue Reading Below

Supermodel, entrepreneur and philanthropist Karlie Kloss wed Joshua Kushner (Jared’s brother) last year in a small ceremony in upstate New York.

Image 1 of 4

A look at a listing of supermodel Karlie Kloss' townhome that is for sale (Courtesy: Joel Pitra from DDReps)

Now, shortly after selling their nearly $7 million home in the NoLita area – Kloss is listing her quaint townhome in the West Village for $2.75 million.

Image 1 of 3

A look at a listing of supermodel Karlie Kloss' townhome that is for sale (Courtesy: Joel Pitra from DDReps)

The 6-foot-2-inch beauty’s three-story place has two bedrooms, two bathrooms and a living room with 12-foot ceilings.

Floor-to-ceiling custom closets were added (of course) and make for extra storage if you don’t have a model’s wardrobe.

MORE ON FOXBUSINESS.COM ...

WAYNE NEWTON'S FORMER CASA DE SHENANDOAH RANCH TAKES MULTI-MILLION-DOLLAR HIT
ROCK AND ROLL IN NYC: THE STROKES’ ALBERT HAMMOND JR. SEEKING RENTERS

Located in a co-op, the location has plenty of outdoor space too – with a front garden and second floor terrace off the master bedroom.

Image 1 of 2

A look at a listing of supermodel Karlie Kloss' townhome that is for sale (Courtesy: Joel Pitra from DDReps)

Compass listing agent was unavailable for comment on the property, but given how it only took a few months for the couple to sell their other NYC home – it may not take long for her to offload this one.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE