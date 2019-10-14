Supermodel Karlie Kloss selling NYC townhouse

She’s the second highest paid model of 2018, and after getting married – is looking to let go of her bachelorette pad.

Continue Reading Below

Supermodel, entrepreneur and philanthropist Karlie Kloss wed Joshua Kushner (Jared’s brother) last year in a small ceremony in upstate New York.

Image 1 of 4

Now, shortly after selling their nearly $7 million home in the NoLita area – Kloss is listing her quaint townhome in the West Village for $2.75 million.

Image 1 of 3

The 6-foot-2-inch beauty’s three-story place has two bedrooms, two bathrooms and a living room with 12-foot ceilings.

Floor-to-ceiling custom closets were added (of course) and make for extra storage if you don’t have a model’s wardrobe.

Located in a co-op, the location has plenty of outdoor space too – with a front garden and second floor terrace off the master bedroom.

Image 1 of 2

Compass listing agent was unavailable for comment on the property, but given how it only took a few months for the couple to sell their other NYC home – it may not take long for her to offload this one.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE