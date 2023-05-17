Expand / Collapse search
Elon Musk slams working from home as ‘morally wrong,’ says ‘laptop class’ living in ‘la-la land’

'The people that fix your house – they can't work from home? But, you can? Does that seem morally right?' Musk asked

Betting against Elon Musk is like betting against Steve Jobs: Keith Fitz-Gerald

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said Tuesday that working from home is "morally wrong" when others in the service industry still have to show up in person.

"There are some exceptions, but I think that the whole notion of work from home is a bit like the fake Marie Antoinette quote, ’Let them eat cake,'″ Musk told CNBC. 

"It's like, really, you’re going to work from home and you're going to make everyone else who made your car come work in the factory? You're going to make the people who make your food… that they can't work from home? The people that fix your house – they can't work from home? But, you can? Does that seem morally right?" the billionaire asked. "That's messed up." 

He said he saw it as both a productivity issue and a moral issue. 

ELON MUSK TELLS TESLA EXECUTIVES HE MUST PERSONALLY APPROVE ALL HIRING IN NEW MEMO: REPORT

Elon Musk walks

Elon Musk walks in the Paddock prior to final practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Miami at Miami International Autodrome on May 6, 2023, in Miami. ((Photo by Clive Mason - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images) / Getty Images)

Musk said that workers need to get off their "moral high horse" with their "work from home bulls---."

He added that he is a big believer that employees are more productive when they are in person.

The "laptop class," Musk noted, is living in "la-la land."

Elon Musk waving

Tesla CEO Elon Musk leaves the Phillip Burton Federal Building on Jan. 24, 2023, in San Francisco. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images / Getty Images)

"I'm saying like, look, put 40 hours in," Musk said. "And, frankly, it doesn't even need to be Monday through Friday. You could work Monday through Thursday. And, also, I think people should take vacations." 

SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks in Los Angeles June 13, 2019. (REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo / Reuters Photos)

Musk said there are probably two or three days annually that he does not put in a full day's work.

Many companies have reversed pandemic work-from-home rules, with others operating remotely or in a hybrid setting permanently.