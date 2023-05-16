Elon Musk tells Tesla executives he must personally approve all hiring in new memo: report

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla Inc., has informed his company that all new hires will have to go through him for personal approval, including temporary employees such as contractors, according to a report.

In an email sent on Monday, Musk instructed executives to send him a list of hiring requests every week, according to Reuters. He urged them in the email, however, to "think carefully" before sending the requests, per the report.

"No one can join Tesla, even as a contractor, until you receive my email approval," Musk said in the email.

The email comes ahead of Tesla’s annual shareholders meeting on Tuesday.

The meeting will be held at the company’s headquarters in Austin, Texas.

Musk, also the owner of Twitter, recently announced he would be stepping down as the company’s CEO and has named former NBCUniversal advertising chief Linda Yaccarino as the platform's new chief executive.

Musk said hiring Yaccarino and allowing her to take over control of the business side of Twitter would free up his schedule for more time running Tesla.

The billionaire, who also owns and operates SpaceX, continues to schedule launches ahead of a goal to return man to the Moon.