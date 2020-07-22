Why Tesla stock is S&P 500 bound

In what may be the world’s best kept investing secret, Tesla is inching closer to being added to the S&P 500 in what would be the biggest addition since Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway in 2010.

Continue Reading Below

When Elon Musk’s electric vehicle company reports earnings later today it may record the fourth straight quarter of profitability.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % TSLA TESLA INC. 1,581.80 +13.44 +0.86%

Consecutive profitability is one of the four major criteria required for inclusion, as detailed by S&P U.S. Indices. Getting added would force an entire new crop of mutual funds, index funds and exchange-traded funds, to load up on the stock which has already advanced 275 percent this year.

TESLA NEEDS TO PROVE ITS WORTH AFTER ELECTRIFYING STOCK-PRICE SURGE

"Whether its the best or worst company, funds [that mirror the S&P 500], have to buy and own a certain percentage" Howard Silverblatt, Senior Index Analyst, S&P Dow Jones Indices tells FOX Business.

Those may include funds owned by mutual fund behemoths such as Vanguard, Fidelity and T. Rowe Price.

Tesla has already checked off the other three; its market cap is at $290 billion, well above the $82 billion eligibility, it’s listed on an “eligible U.S. exchange”; the Nasdaq and its shares are among the most actively traded, also exceeding the required threshold.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Ticker Security Last Change Change % NDAQ NASDAQ OMX GROUP INC 133.31 +2.30 +1.76%

While achieving this milestone doesn’t guarantee inclusion, Tesla shares crossed the $1,500 level for the first time earlier this month contributing to the Nasdaq's record run despite the overhang of short-sellers, although this group has been on the decline.

TESLA STOCK SKEPTICS BURN $18B WITH BAD BETS

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 10672.780445 -7.58 -0.07%

And Wedbush managing director Dan Ives, who sees the stock hitting the $2,000 level, believes institutional investors are already building positions in the shares.

TESLA SECURES TAX BREAKS FOR CYBERTRUCK FACTORY IN TEXAS

"There is a strong a retail component, but I do think institutionally speaking, a 180, you are starting to see more institutional ownership of this just given the probability and the EV story" which Ives says is on the way to becoming a trillion-dollar industry.

After the closing bell, analysts expect Tesla to post a loss of 11 cents per share, with estimates ranging from a loss of $2.53 to a profit of $1.45 a share, as tracked by Refinitiv. Revenue is pegged at $5.23 billion. In recent quarters, the automaker has surprised to the upside.

While there is no schedule for a decision on S&P inclusion, the index committee evaluates candidates continuously, and once a decision is made a company can be included with as little as 5-days notice.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS