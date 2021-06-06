Elon Musk hits brakes on Tesla Model S Plaid+ production

Tesla's Model S Plaid+ has been canceled, according to a tweet by CEO Elon Musk on Sunday afternoon.

ELON MUSK BLASTED BY ANONYMOUS HACKERS AFTER CRYPTIC CRYPTO TWEETS

"Model S goes to Plaid speed this week," Musk tweeted. "Plaid+ is canceled. No need, as Plaid is just so good."

The announcement comes ahead of the electric vehicle maker's upcoming delivery event for the Tesla Model S Plaid, which was rescheduled from June 3 to June 10. Musk said the delay was due to the Plaid needing "one more week of tweak."

Musk claims the Model S Plaid is the "quickest production car ever made of any kind", which "has to be felt to be believed."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The Plaid, which has a starting price of $119,900 before gas savings and tax incentives, is capable of traveling from 0 to 60 miles per hour in 1.99 seconds. The Plaid has a top speed of 200 miles per hour and can cover 390 miles per charge, according to the company's website.

Meanwhile, the Plaid+, which had a starting price of $149,900 before gas savings and tax incentives and an estimated range of 520 miles, was supposed to be available starting in mid-2022.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % TSLA TESLA, INC. 586.77 -12.28 -2.05%

Tesla delivered a record 184,877 vehicles in the first quarter of 2021, despite "really severe supply chain issues." However, the Model 3 and Y accounted for 182,847 of the deliveries, while the Model S and X accounted for 2,030 deliveries.