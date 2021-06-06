Expand / Collapse search
Elon Musk hits brakes on Tesla Model S Plaid+ production

'Plaid+ is canceled,' Musk tweeted. 'No need, as Plaid is just so good.'

Money Map Press chief strategist Shah Gilani and The Fitz-Gerald Group Principal Keith Fitz-Gerald on tech stocks, meme stocks, economic recovery and today’s markets.   video

Can another company usurp Tesla as leader in EV space?

Tesla's Model S Plaid+ has been canceled, according to a tweet by CEO Elon Musk on Sunday afternoon.

"Model S goes to Plaid speed this week," Musk tweeted. "Plaid+ is canceled. No need, as Plaid is just so good."

The announcement comes ahead of the electric vehicle maker's upcoming delivery event for the Tesla Model S Plaid, which was rescheduled from June 3 to June 10. Musk said the delay was due to the Plaid needing "one more week of tweak." 

Musk claims the Model S Plaid is the "quickest production car ever made of any kind", which "has to be felt to be believed." 

The Plaid, which has a starting price of $119,900 before gas savings and tax incentives, is capable of traveling from 0 to 60 miles per hour in 1.99 seconds. The Plaid has a top speed of 200 miles per hour and can cover 390 miles per charge, according to the company's website.  

Meanwhile, the Plaid+, which had a starting price of $149,900 before gas savings and tax incentives and an estimated range of 520 miles, was supposed to be available starting in mid-2022. 

Tesla delivered a record 184,877 vehicles in the first quarter of 2021, despite "really severe supply chain issues." However, the Model 3 and Y accounted for 182,847 of the deliveries, while the Model S and X accounted for 2,030 deliveries.