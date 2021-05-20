Elon Musk announces Tesla Model S Plaid delivery event

Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced on Twitter Thursday that the electric car company will hold a delivery event for the latest version of the electric S next month.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The Model S Plaid delivery event will kick off on June 3 at the company's California factory, Musk confirmed.

Musk also touted the car's performance, saying it can reach 60 mph in under two seconds, which he claims is the "fastest production car" ever made.

It's an announcement that investors have been waiting for ever since Musk said in an earnings call earlier this year that the car would be available in February.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

T

Ticker Security Last Change Change % TSLA TESLA, INC. 584.71 +21.25 +3.77%

"So we have been able to bring forward the Plaid Model S and X – Model S will be delivered in February and Model X a little later. The Model S Plaid, we’re actually in production now, and we’ll be delivering next month," Musk said on a Jan. 27 conference call with investors.

However, Tesla didn't produce the model during the quarter, according to delivery and production figures that the company released. Instead, all the roughly 180,000 vehicles that Tesla made from January through March were of its other models, the 3 small sedan and the Y small SUV.

According to Tesla, the Model Y Plaid is the "highest performing sedan" ever built with the "longest range and quickest acceleration of any electric vehicle in production."

The Model Y Plaid has a starting price of $113, 990 and the Plaid+ has a starting price of $143,990.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.