Elon Musk's ex Grimes says she's not a communist after she was seen reading Karl Marx: 'Opportunity to troll'

Grimes is having some fun with the paparazzi who have been tailing her in the days since her split from Elon Musk.

The "Alter Ego" judge, 33, was spotted in the streets of Los Angeles reading a copy of Karl Marx’s 1848 Communist Manifesto and later took to social media revealing to fans that the whole act was a ruse designed to extract a bizarre headline from the media.

"Paparazzi followed me 2 a shoot so I tried 2 think what I could do that would yield the most onion-ish possible headline and it worked haha," Grimes wrote Saturday on Twitter.

She added in "full disclosure" on Instagram that despite reportedly splitting with the Tesla head honcho, she's "still living with" Musk.

"I was really stressed when paparazzi wouldn’t stop following me this wk but then I realized it was opportunity to troll .. i swear this headline omg wtf haha im dead." Grimes wrote to her 2.2 million followers.

"And I am not a communist (although there are some very smart ideas in the book…)," she pressed. "Personally, I’m more interested in a radical decentralized ubi that I think could potentially be achieved thru crypto and gaming but I haven’t ironed that idea out enough yet to explain it."

Added the Canadian performer: "Regardless my opinions on politics are difficult to describe because the political systems that inspire me the most have not yet been implemented). Anyway if paparazzi keep chasing me perhaps I will try to think of more ways to meme - suggestions welcome!"

The Tesla CEO, 50, confirmed the breakup news in a statement last month.

"We are semi-separated but still love each other, see each other frequently, and are on great terms," Musk told Page Six .

"It’s mostly that my work at SpaceX and Tesla requires me to be primarily in Texas or traveling overseas and her work is primarily in LA. She’s staying with me now and Baby X is in the adjacent room."

