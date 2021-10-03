Grimes reads Karl Marx after splitting with Elon Musk

Elon Musk's now ex-girlfriend Claire Elise Boucher, better known by her professional name as Grimes, was spotted walking the streets of Los Angeles reading a copy of Karl Marx's Communist Manifesto.

Grimes was spotted Friday reading the famous anti-capitalist work despite recently dating Musk, whose net worth of $200 billion makes him currently the richest person on earth.

The Grimes spotting marks her first public appearance since her split with Musk. Video showed the Canadian musician strolling through the Los Angeles streets flipping through Marx's most famous work less than one week after she and the Tesla and SpaceX founder and CEO ended their relationship.

Both Grimes and Musk have expressed support for socialism in the past, with Musk once describing himself as a "socialist" while Grimes made waves in June when she said on TikTok that artificial intelligence was the "fastest path to communism."

Grimes and Musk broke up after a three-year relationship, with Musk saying that the two are still on "great" terms while "frequently" seeing each other.

The two share a son, named X Æ A-Xii Musk, who was born in May of 2020.