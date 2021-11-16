Expand / Collapse search
Ellenos yogurt recalled over allergy concerns

The recalled products were sold in Oregon and Washington

A Washington-based yogurt company is recalling some of its products that it says may pose a threat to consumers who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to eggs. 

According to a recall notice posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Ellenos Real Greek Yogurt's Mango Greek Yogurt 16 oz. cups may contain undeclared eggs. 

Ellenos Real Greek issues allergy alert on Mango Greek Yogurt 16 oz. Cup (FDA)

Those who do have a sensitivity or allergy "run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product," according to the recall notice. 

The recalled products were sold in select retail stores throughout Oregon and Washington, according to the notice. 

The recall was initiated after the company discovered that some of the 16 oz. cups contained dark brown puree instead of bright yellow Mango puree, the notice continued. 

It was later determined that the company's pumpkin yogurt product was "inadvertently used" and packed inside the Mango yogurt cups, which don't declare egg as being an ingredient, according to the recall. 

Ellenos CEO John Tucker said in a statement that the company immediately contacted the FDA, its distributors and its retail partners regarding the mixup. 

"We take the health and safety of our consumers incredibly seriously and wanted to remove mislabeled product from the market as soon as possible," Tucker said. 

To date, there have been no illnesses or injuries reported in connection with the recalled yogurt. 