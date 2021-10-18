Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Cars

Electric Porsche Taycan is outselling 911 and Tesla Model S

Porsche's first electric car outperforming Tesla

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

Fox Business Flash top headlines for October 18

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

Porsche is pulling away from Tesla, but the race has just started.

The Taycan is Porsche's first electric model. (Porsche)

The German automaker's electric Taycan model line has outsold the Tesla Model S and X by a better than two-to-one margin through the first three quarters of 2021, which saw the brand's overall sales rise 13%.

Porsche delivered 28,640 Taycans, which are offered as a sedan and wagon, globally compared to 13,185 Tesla Model S sedans and Model X SUVs, which are bundled together in Tesla's reports.

The Tesla Model S Plaid began deliveries in June. (Tesla)

Production of the Model S was down for most of the year as Tesla transitioned to an updated version amid the ongoing semiconductor shortage and didn't begin deliveries of the new version until June, while a new Model X just started rolling out to customers last week.

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
TSLA TESLA, INC. 843.03 +24.71 +3.02%
POAHY PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL HOLDING SE 10.4 +0.23 +2.26%

The Taycan has already passed its full-year 2020 result of 20,015 and outsold another important model: the Porsche 911.

The 911 is Porsche's most iconic model. (Porsche)

Porsche sold 27,972 of its iconic sports cars during the period, an increase of 10% over last year. The Taycan also outsold the 911 in the U.S. 7,228 to 6,729.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Both models were handily outdone by Porsche's SUVs, the Cayenne and Macan, which posted global results of 62,415 and 61,944 through September.