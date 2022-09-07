The electric Nissan Leaf can now be used as a battery backup for businesses

Nissan is turning its electric Leaf into a backup battery pack.

The automaker has approved a bi-directional charging system for use with the Leaf that will allow it to help power a building's electrical system.

The Fermata Energy Demand Charge Management works with the company's FE-15 charger and is aimed at commercial applications.

The idea is that a parking lot full of Leafs that have been charged from the grid could send electricity back into the system during a power outage or when peak electricity rates kick in.

The system is compatible with any Leaf built since 2013 and won't affect the factory warranty.

The FE-15 is the first charger certified by Nissan for this use. The Leaf uses a CHAdeMO connector that's popular in Japan, rather than the SAE Combo Charging System (CCS) or Tesla Supercharger types that are more common in the U.S.

Nissan's upcoming Ariya electric SUV was designed with the CCS.

Ford has developed a similar bi-directional system with Sunrun for the F-150 Lightning pickup that can be used at home and is priced at $3,895.

Along with pricing arbitrage and power outage backup, EVs and home batteries like the Tesla Powerwall have been touted for use during periods of high demand, like those seen during the heat waves in California this week, as a way to moderate stress on the grid.