West Virginia coal miners help tourists push their dead electric car

An electric vehicle broke down in West Virginia on Friday, but a group of coal miners were quick to help out.

The EV broke down along Corridor H in Tucker County as the driver was headed to Davis for a weekend getaway.

Photographs shared on Facebook by Tucker County’s Senator Randy Smith shows the car broken down in front of the Mettiki Coal access road on US 48.

"Someone called one of our foreman and told him a car was broke down in the middle of our haul road," Smith said in his post.

Since the plastic underside of the vehicle prevented it from being towed, the miners decided to push it to the coal mine to charge up.

"So here are 5 coal miners pushing a battery car to the coal mine to charge up," wrote Smith, noting that you can see the coal stockpile and load out in the background.

"This just shows you coal miners are good people and will go out of their way to help anyone friend or foe," Smith said. "I’m honestly glad they ended up here where they could get some help because they couldn’t get a tow truck and this is out in the middle of nowhere."

Smith said one of the coal miners dropped off a "Friend of Coal" license plate before going home.

According to the US Energy Information Agency, coal accounts for about 21% of all the electricity generated in the United States, including the power used to charge EVs.