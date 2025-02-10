Trader Joe's puts cap on how many eggs shoppers can buy

Trader Joe’s is putting a cap on how many eggs its shoppers can purchase each day.

The company told FOX Business on Monday that it is "currently limiting egg purchases to one dozen per customer, per day."

That cap applies to eggs at every Trader Joe’s grocery store in the U.S., according to the company. It operates hundreds of stores nationwide.

Trader Joe’s cited "ongoing issues with the supply of eggs" as the reason for the daily limit.

Eggs have been in short supply in the U.S. due to outbreaks of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), known as bird flu.

"We hope these limits will help to ensure that as many of our customers who need eggs are able to purchase them when they visit Trader Joe’s," the grocer said.

A report published by the Agriculture Department late last week said shell egg availability "remains limited and inconsistent in many retail markets with many affected grocers employing steps to limit consumer purchasing to stretch their existing supplies." Actions grocers have been taking include curbing promotional activities on eggs, implementing caps on the number of eggs consumers can buy at a time, and "holding prices at record or near-record highs to dampen demand," according to the report.

Bird flu has contributed to high egg prices in grocery stores in addition to shortages.

In the U.S., a dozen large Grade A eggs averaged $4.15 in December, data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed. That marked a 13.7 % jump from the previous month.

A Numerator survey released in late January found 71% of U.S. egg shoppers thought eggs were "somewhat or very" pricey. More than half have recently experienced their grocery stores having a shortage of eggs or being completely out of stock, it showed.

More than one-third of surveyed egg shoppers said they pick up eggs from retailers on a weekly basis. The same percentage – 34% – reported buying them "every couple of weeks," according to Numerator.