Egg products from Reichel Foods Inc and Great American Deli recalled

Listeria concerns involving egg products are the focus of new recalls revealed Thursday by two food companies and the Food and Drug Administration.

Reichel Foods Inc. is voluntarily recalling Pro2Snax To The Max Granny Apples /Hard Boiled Egg/Cheddar/Cashew & Craisin (UPC 649632001490) and Pro2Snax To The Max Gala Apples/Hard Boiled Egg/White Cheddar/Almond & Craisin (UPC 649632001483). These items were distributed to retailers nationwide.

Great American Deli which provides ready-to-eat sandwiches is recalling its #114 Egg Salad Sandwich 4.8 oz. (UPC: 7-41431-00114-2). The product is sold through convenience stores, micro markets and vending machines in Virginia, West Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Kentucky, Ohio, Indiana, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Iowa, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Arkansas, Louisiana, Texas, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida and Tennessee.

What the two companies have in common is Almark Foods. The company, which bills itself on its website as the "Largest Hard-Boiled Egg Product Specialist in the US and the Only One Focused on Serving the Retail Marketplace," initiated both recalls. It is a supplier to one of Great American Deli’s vendors, Knott’s Fine Foods, which provides egg salad to Great American Deli as well as to Reichel Foods.

So far, there have been no confirmed reports of listeria or illness related to the consumption of these products.

Almark, however, is in the middle of another recall earlier this week when Trader Joe's, Walmart and other stores nationwide pulled hard-boiled egg products from their shelves. Brand names from that recall include Almark Foods, Egggs Select, Nic’s Peeled Pearls, Rainbow Farms and Sutherland’s Food Service, Inc. Seven people from five different states have been infected with the listeria from the hard-boiled eggs. Four have been hospitalized and one person has died, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

