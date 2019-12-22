Eddie Murphy hosts 'SNL' and 'half of Netflix's budget' shows up

Comedian Eddie Murphy's opening monologue on "Saturday Night Live" was not a solo affair after comics Tracy Morgan, Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock showed up one by one.

"All right now, you're looking at half of Netflix's budget, right here on set," Chappelle joked as all four stood on stage.

Morgan, Chappelle and Rock have made millions releasing standup specials with Netflix, while Murphy is promoting his Netflix film "Dolemite is My Name," which came out in October.

Chappelle earned $60 million for three stand-up specials in 2017, and Chris Rock banked $40 million for his two specials. Morgan released his Netflix special "Staying Alive" in 2017, his first since recovering from injuries he suffered in a deadly car crash in 2014.

Murphy hosted SNL with musical guest Lizzo this weekend. Morgan, Murphy and Rock are former SNL cast members, while Chappelle won an Emmy for guest hosting SNL in 2017.

In Saturday's episode, Murphy reprised his popular role as the character "Mr. Robinson," a long-running spoof on the children's show "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood."

"Hi boys and girls, it's your old pal Mr. Robinson. So much has changed since we last spent some time together. My neighborhood has gone through so much. It's gone through something called gentrification. Can you say gentrification, boys and girls? It's like a magic trick. White people pay a lot of money and poof! All the black people are gone," Murphy explains as he calmly puts on sneakers, Mr. Rogers-style.

Henry Fernandez contributed to this article.