Eddie Murphy hits back at Bill Cosby: ‘All is fair in love and comedy,’ says Joe Piscopo

Former "Saturday Night Live" cast member Joe Piscopo said “all is fair in love and comedy” after comedian and actor Eddie Murphy, who made his long-awaited return to the sketch comedy show this weekend, took a crack at Bill Cosby on Saturday night.

“Cosby was Eddie’s hero,” Piscopo told FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo.

Piscopo’s comments come a day after Cosby’s spokesperson slammed Murphy on Instagram over the joke, calling him a “Hollywood Slave.”

During his monologue, Murphy joked that if you would have told him 30 years ago that “I would be this boring stay at home … house dad and Bill Cosby would be in jail,” he would’ve taken that bet. Murphy then imitated Cosby, asking “who is America’s dad now?” Cosby was found guilty of sexual assault last year.

The beef goes back more than 30 years when Cosby called Murphy to complain about his 1987 "Eddie Murphy Raw" special.

Piscopo, who was on "SNL" in the early 80s with Murphy and featured together in skits parodying people like Stevie Wonder and Frank Sinatra, said he remembers when Murphy got the call from Cosby, who he has always had "immense respect” for early on.

“I was in my office, Eddie walked in so devastated,” Piscopo said.

“Cosby just called me, man,” Murphy said, according to Piscopo. “He railed me for being too dirty – he railed me—he yelled at me for like 20 minutes.”

