Joe Piscopo snubbed from Eddie Murphy's 'SNL' return

Eddie Murphy will be “live from New York” when he returns to “Saturday Night Live” this weekend to host the show for the first time in 35 years. However, one of his former cast members will be seemingly absent.

Continue Reading Below

Joe Piscopo told FOX Business’ Neil Cavuto that he wasn’t invited to Murphy’s "SNL" return, but he’s not bitter.

JULIA LOUIS-DREYFUS CALLS STINT WITH 'SEXIST' 'SNL' A 'BRUTAL TIME'

“I don’t call, I don’t grabble,” Piscopo said in response to Cavuto asking whether he can just “show up.”

Piscopo and Murphy were cast members in 1982 and featured together in skits parodying people like Stevie Wonder and Frank Sinatra. However, Piscopo said he isn’t sure whether sketches like that would be acceptable today.

“This is Eddie’s weekend,” he said. “I wish him all the best, it’s going to be great because does he do Buckwheat?”

Buckwheat was considered one of Murphy’s most famous characters on the show.

“I don’t know how he can possibly do Buckwheat,” Piscopo added because some people may find it offensive.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Even so, Piscopo believes Murphy will reprise his roles as Mister Robinson, Gumby and James Brown this weekend.

“It’s going to be the best 'Saturday Night Live' ever, I want to see how far Eddie pushes the envelope,” Piscopo said.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS