Joe Piscopo snubbed from Eddie Murphy's 'SNL' return

By FOXBusiness
Actor Joe Piscopo on Eddie Murphy’s return to ‘SNL’ for the first time in 35 years.

Eddie Murphy will be “live from New York” when he returns to “Saturday Night Live” this weekend to host the show for the first time in 35 years. However, one of his former cast members will be seemingly absent.

Joe Piscopo told FOX Business’ Neil Cavuto that he wasn’t invited to Murphy’s "SNL" return, but he’s not bitter.

“I don’t call, I don’t grabble,” Piscopo said in response to Cavuto asking whether he can just “show up.”

Piscopo and Murphy were cast members in 1982 and featured together in skits parodying people like Stevie Wonder and Frank Sinatra. However, Piscopo said he isn’t sure whether sketches like that would be acceptable today.

Joe Piscopo, Tony Rosato, Eddie Murphy and Tim Kazurinsky during the "Annie Intermission" skit on Oct. 31, 1981. (Alan Singer/NBCU Photo Bank)

“This is Eddie’s weekend,” he said. “I wish him all the best, it’s going to be great because does he do Buckwheat?”

Buckwheat was considered one of Murphy’s most famous characters on the show.

“I don’t know how he can possibly do Buckwheat,” Piscopo added because some people may find it offensive.

Mary Gross as Alfalfa and Eddie Murphy as Buckwheat during the 'The End of Buckwheat' skit on Feb. 18, 1984. (RM Lewis Jr./NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

Even so, Piscopo believes Murphy will reprise his roles as Mister Robinson, Gumby and James Brown this weekend.

“It’s going to be the best 'Saturday Night Live' ever, I want to see how far Eddie pushes the envelope,” Piscopo said.

