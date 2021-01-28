Dunkin’ to launch wedding merchandise as chains start to sell more than food

Dunkin’ is putting its hand into the multibillion-dollar wedding industry with branded merchandise that’s dedicated to tying the knot.

The quick-service food chain announced it is launching a Dunkin’ Wedding Merch line and drive-thru wedding contest just in time for the Valentine’s Day holiday weekend.

Due to coronavirus restrictions, Dunkin’ will release its wedding-themed products in a virtual pop-up shop. Exact items have yet to be revealed to the public, but Dunkin’ noted that its limited-edition merch will feature the brand’s signature pink and orange colors. The mysterious products will be available starting on Feb. 11.

In the meantime, Dunkin’ is holding a “Marriage is on the Menu” contest in honor of the chain’s Oklahoma City general manager, Sugar Good-Thompson, who got married at a Dunkin’ drive-thru last year. The winner of the contest will get a wedding put together by Dunkin’ at a Wallkill, New York location on Friday, Feb. 12.

Dunkin’ did not immediately respond to FOX Business’ request for comment.

However, it’s not the first time the company has launched branded merchandise. The quick-service chain has launched limited-edition merch lines, including Halloween costumes, holiday-themed pajamas and other apparel.

The merch-focused business strategy has become more popular among fast-food chains in recent years.

Establishments like KFC and McDonald’s have made headlines in the last year for their limited-edition merch drops, which included the likes of Crocs and famous recording artists such as Travis Scott and J Balvin.

Taco Bell, on the other hand, has had a robust merch store for years. And as one of the few chains with a branded wedding chapel in Las Vegas, the company has a dedicated Taco Bell wedding merch line that has been selling shirts, ties and other accessories.

The domestic wedding market is said to worth tens of billions of dollars. According to industry market research firm IBISWorld, wedding services in the U.S. are estimated to reach $73.3 billion in 2021.