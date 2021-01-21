Dunkin’ testing salads, other health foods from trendy startup at select locations

Dunkin’ is trying something completely new, and it’s going to be green.

The quick-service chain is now testing salads, grain bowls and other healthy breakfast options at select locations in Chicago and New Jersey, a spokesperson for the brand has confirmed.

These pre-packaged items will be provided by Farmer’s Fridge, a Chicago-based startup company under Romaine Empire, Inc.

“Dunkin’ is committed to delivering a wide variety of delicious, convenient menu choices to help keep our guests running all day long, including options that make it easier to eat on-the-go,” Dunkin’ Brands said in its statement to FOX Business. “The test is designed to gather valuable feedback from consumers, franchisees, and their employees to help inform future decisions.”

So far, the Farmer’s Fridge menu items are available at six restaurants – three in Chicago and three in different New Jersey markets.

In recent years Dunkin’ has been expanding its food offerings beyond doughnuts, hence the brand dropping its signature sweet from its name in 2018.

Since then, the chain has rotated seasonal breakfast sandwiches, coffees and caffeine-free beverages. And as of late, the company has significantly grown its plant-based protein menu items in response to shifting consumer diets.

The test with Farmer’s Fridge appears to be Dunkin’s first explorative step into the multibillion-dollar health food market.

Farmer’s Fridge was founded in 2013 and has made its mark with refrigerated smart vending machines set up in public spaces, corporate offices and university campuses throughout the country.

Representatives at the startup did not immediately respond to FOX Business’ request for comment.

However, Farmer’s Fridge’s founder and CEO Luke Saunders is hopeful that the test with Dunkin’ will be a successful one.

In a statement sent to the Chicago Tribune last week, Saunders said, “If we can figure out how to put this in every Dunkin’ we would absolutely do that.”