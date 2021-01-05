Dunkin’ launches southwest veggie breakfast sandwich with 'flexitarian,' vegetarian options’

Another plant-based option has made it onto Dunkin’ menus nationwide.

Continue Reading Below

The quick-service chain introduced its Southwest Veggie Power Breakfast Sandwich on Monday, according to a company press release.

DUNKIN' INTRODUCING 'EXTRA CHARGED COFFEE' WITH 20% MORE CAFFEINE

Dunkin’s new sandwich includes a black bean patty from MorningStar Farms, an egg white omelet filled with spinach, bell peppers and onions, which are meant to offer a “southwest” flavoring. It’s also topped with aged white cheddar cheese and is sandwiched between a multigrain thin bread.

According to Dunkin’ nutrition facts, the southwest veggie sandwich is 410 calories versus its 560- to 720-calorie sausage, egg and cheese sandwiches.

DUNKIN' COFFEE SHOPS NOW SERVING ALL HOT DRINKS IN PAPER CUPS, ELIMINATING FOAM

Additionally, the southwest sandwich reportedly offers 26 grams of protein and 23 grams of whole grains.

“Dunkin’ is proud to expand our plant-based offerings with the introduction of the new Southwest Veggie Power Breakfast Sandwich to meet the needs of our guests and provide the flexitarian and vegetarian options they crave to keep running any time of day,” Dunkin’s Vice President of Marketing & Culinary Jill Nelson, said in a statement.

WHAT IS THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN PLANT-BASED AND VEGAN?

The sandwich comes a little over a year after Dunkin’ introduced its Beyond Sausage Breakfast Sandwich nationwide, which is 470 calories according to the company.

Dunkin’ has been expanding its plant-based offerings in recent years as more consumers demanded healthier or meatless menu items.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

During the summer, the breakfast-focused chain introduced oat milk as a dairy alternative for beverages. The last time Dunkin’ added a dairy alternative to its menus was in 2014 when it began offering almond milk.

A recent study from Ipsos Retail Performance estimates that 9.7 million Americans have switched to plant-based diets.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

This dietary transition notably comes at a time when some Americans are struggling with weight management throughout the pandemic, according to multiple surveys and reports.