Dunkin' announces its fall line-up

Summer isn’t over yet, but that won’t stop pumpkin spice.

As companies prepare for the upcoming fall season, many restaurants are announcing their fall line-ups. That means that it’s time to prepare for a wave of pumpkin spice and apple cider-flavored drinks and desserts.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Dunkin’ announced its fall menu, which includes several of its classic items. According to a press release, the chain will also be adding new type of coffee as well.

Beginning on August 18, Dunkin’s Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte will be returning to the menu, along with other pumpkin-flavored coffees, donuts, muffins and Munchkins. The chain is also adding a Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew to its menu for the season.

Dunkin’ has a variety of apple cider-flavored products coming to its menu, including its popular apple cider donut. It will also be adding two Dunkin’ Refreshers to the menu, one Apple Cranberry-flavored and the other Apple Cranberry with coconut.

CRACKER BARREL ANNOUNCES FALL MENU SPECIALS

This year, the chain is also adding a new type of coffee to its menu: 100% Guatemalan Coffee. This flavor will be part of Dunkin’s Limited Batch Series and is described as being "smooth and rich with chocolate notes." It also has less acidity and sharpness compared to other brews.

From September 15 until October 12, Dunkin’ will be donating 10 cents from every cup of 100% Guatemalan Coffee to One Tree Planted, an organization that helps support reforestation efforts in Guatemala.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

To celebrate the launch of the seasonal menu, guests can get a medium Pumpkin Cold Brew or Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte for $3 until September 14.