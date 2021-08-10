Cracker Barrel announces fall menu specials

While summer is still in full swing, businesses are starting to look towards autumn. For restaurants, that means that it’s time to start announcing the fall menu line-ups.

At Cracker Barrel, that means it’s time to start stocking up on bacon.

The restaurant chain announced its fall specials for the upcoming season. In a press release, the chain detailed two new dishes that both feature bacon, which is described as a staple of breakfast, lunch and dinner.

For a limited time, guests will be able to order Bacon Mac N’ Cheese which, as its name suggests, adds bacon to Cracker Barrel’s popular macaroni and cheese dish.

When it comes to breakfast, the chain is offering a Bacon n’ Egg Hashbrown Casserole. The dish takes the chain’s regular hash brown casserole and adds a layer of Colby cheese, scrambled eggs and bacon, along with fried onions, tomatoes and green onions.

Not surprisingly, Cracker Barrel is bringing back its Pumpkin Pie Latte and is also adding a Huckleberry Tea until the end of November.

Cracker Barrel Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Jennifer Tate said, "Care is at the heart of all we do to make the guest experience unique at Cracker Barrel, and part of that is continuing to innovate and offer new menu additions like the flavorful Bacon Mac n' Cheese. This fall, we look forward to our guests returning to our stores to enjoy these brand-new items as well as fan favorites that are all crafted with care – our secret ingredient."