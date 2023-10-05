Dunkin' celebrates World Teachers Day by offering educators free coffee

Dunkin’ is offering all educators a free medium coffee at locations nationwide on Thursday to celebrate World Teachers Day.

The coffee and donuts brand announced in a press release "For the teachers who wake up at dawn, the principals working late nights, and the dedicated staff members making an impact every day -- we see you and want to thank you with a much-deserved coffee break!"

"Dunkin’ is celebrating World Teachers’ Day on October 5 by treating all educators – from pre-school teachers to college professors – to a FREE Medium Hot or Iced Coffee at Dunkin’ restaurants nationwide, no purchase required," it said.

The company says no purchase or identification is necessary and guests are limited to one drink, with Cold Brew and Nitro Cold Brew unavailable as free coffee options.

"With Dunkin’s Fall menu, teachers and educators can spice up their free coffee order with an iconic autumn flavor, pumpkin! Available hot or iced, Dunkin’s Pumpkin Swirl is even more satisfying than a perfectly sharpened pencil," it also said.

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) says World Teachers Day is held annually on Oct. 5.

"Being a teacher provides the unique opportunity to make a transformative and lasting impact on the lives of others, contributing to shaping sustainable futures and offering personal fulfillment. However, the world faces an unprecedented global teacher shortage exacerbated by a decline in their working conditions and status," its website says.

"With the theme "The teachers we need for the education we want: The global imperative to reverse the teacher shortage", the 2023 celebrations will aim to put the importance of stopping the decline in the number of teachers and then starting to increase that number at the top of the global agenda," it adds. "Through various activities, they will advocate for a dignified and valued teaching profession, analyze their challenges, and showcase inspiring practices to attract, retain and motivate teachers and educators."