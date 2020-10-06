Target selling NYC Milk Bar bakery treats

Target’s got Milk Bar.

Continue Reading Below

The big-box retailer is now serving up treats from the famous New York City bakery conceived by pastry chef Christina Tosi, whose humble sweets empire built on American classics like cereal milk, cookies and pie catapulted her to mainstream stardom on Netflix’s "Chef’s Table Pastry.”

Target on Monday launched a new line of Milk Bar cookies and truffle crumb cakes sold exclusively at the retailer. Cookies will be sold in flavors including confetti, compost and cornflake chocolate chip marshmallow on sale for $4.99 for eight cookies.

Truffle crumb cake will be sold in three flavors: birthday with sprinkles, chocolate birthday with sprinkles and a chocolate chip each sold in two-packs for $2.99.

Stocks in this Article TGT TARGET CORP. $158.35 -3.08 (-1.91%)

Tosi, 38, a judge on “Master Chef,” started up Milk Bar in 2008 inspired by her childhood favorite cravings like cereal milk panna cotta made from cornflake steeped milk, while heading up the pastry program at David Chang’s Momofuku Ssam Bar.

GROCERY STORES BEEF UP INVENTORY AHEAD OF POTENTIAL SECOND WAVE

Milk Bar became known for its Instagram-worthy desserts like its Funfetti cake layered with frosting and her iconic Cake Truffles, balls of cake draped in icing, sprinkles and cake crumbs.

CLICK HERE TO GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO