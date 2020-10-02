Ben & Jerry’s brings Justice flavor back, urges young people to vote

Ben & Jerry’s is bringing Justice back – but with an update.

The ice cream brand, known for its liberal politics, has re-released its Justice flavor, a spicy blend of cinnamon and chocolate ice cream mixed with cinnamon bun dough and fudge brownie chunks. However, the latest release flavor includes a message encouraging young people to vote.

"Young people have the ability to determine the outcome of this election," said Chris Miller, head of global activism Strategy for Ben & Jerry's. "They represent 37% of U.S. voters, the single largest group of eligible voters, and everything they care about is on the ballot: racial justice, access to healthcare, climate change, the economy, LGBTQ rights. There is so much at stake, and it's not just at the top of the ticket. We're working hard to encourage young people to make their vote their voice this November."

According to the press release, participating Ben & Jerry’s scoop shops are offering free freshly-baked waffle cones to “people who pledge to vote for justice.” Of-age customers can also register to vote at Ben & Jerry’s locations nationwide.

The company also announced it will be closing all of its owned and operated facilities, including corporate headquarters and ice cream factories, in the United States on election day to allow all of its employees to vote.

The relaunch of its limited batch flavor is the brand's latest attempt to “inspire radical change.”

Previously, the company published a blog contextualizing the defund the police campaign as part of its continued support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

It also launched a podcast about the history of racism in the United States and installed an exhibit at its ice cream factory in Vermont “honoring the life and legacy of voting rights champion” Congressman John Lewis, who died in July.