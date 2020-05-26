Drivers speed up commutes during coronavirus, data reveals

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Drivers have reportedly sped up on their commutes during the coronavirus.

According to data from Cambridge Mobile Telematics (CMT) that was emailed to FOX Business, there has been a significant increase in speeding during regular commute times.

CMT analyzed 1.28 million trips between May 1 and May 14 this year and during the same days last year. It specifically focused on rush hour times, from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. and from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

CMT found that during both morning and evening commutes, drivers have increased their speeds from last year.

In the mornings, drivers spent 42.1 percent more time during their commute speeding compared to morning commuters in 2019, according to the data. Drivers are reportedly speeding between 15 and 20 mph over the speed limit.

CMT also found that from May 1 to May 14 this year, the median morning commute for drivers has decreased 9.6 percent from last year.

This year, the median morning commute time is 13 minutes and four seconds compared to 14 minutes and 28 seconds last year, CMT reported.

“A 9.6 percent decrease in morning commuting might not seem too alarming at first, but seeing as speeding is significantly up this is not a habit we want to see continued as more drivers enter the roads in the coming months,” the CMT analysis said.

Drivers are also speeding during their evening commute, according to the data.

CMT reported that this year evening drivers spent 39.5 percent more time speeding than evening drivers last year.

Evening commute times also decreased by 8.4 percent, according to the data. Last year, the median driving commute during evening rush hour was 12 minutes and 27 seconds, but this year, the median evening commute is just 11 minutes and 24 seconds, CMT reported.

“Whether it's the open roads or higher anxiety that is causing commuters to increase their speed, there is concern as to what this means for future commuters as we see more people getting back on the roads,” the CMT analysis said.

