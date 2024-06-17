Expand / Collapse search
Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Drink coffee? 5 most expensive states for a cup of Joe, according to sales data

Tourist hotspot takes No 1 most expensive state for coffee, midwestern state is least expensive

Coffee lovers in Hawaii pay the most for a regular cup of coffee out of all 50 states, according to a report from Toast, a restaurant point of sale and management system.

"On average, consumers paid $3.08 for a cup of regular coffee, $5.14 for cold brew, $5.46 for lattes, and $3.74 for tea in Q1 2024," Toast found. 

1. Hawaii

Hawaii has an average price 59% higher than the rest of the U.S. at $4.89. For those who like lattes, Toast found the average price in Hawaii to be $6.69, saying prices are likely higher due to the price of milk and the cost of shipping.

Dunkin' Store in Newark airport

People line up at a Dunkin' store inside Terminal A at Newark Liberty International Airport on May 17, 2024, in Newark, New Jersey. (Gary Hershorn/Getty Images / Getty Images)

2. California

Coming in second place for the most expensive is California, at $3.88, which is 26% higher than the national average.

3. Washington

Just two states north, Washington comes in as the third most expensive state to buy a cup of coffee at $3.69. That amount is 19% higher than the nationwide average in 2024. 

Starbucks coffee

A takeout cup outside a Starbucks coffee shop in Albany, New York, on Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024. (Angus Mordant/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

4. Arizona

Arizona ranks fourth most expensive place to buy a cup of coffee at $3.51 for those who gotta have their java, which is 14% higher than the national average.

5. Massachusetts

Rounding out the top five is Massachusetts at $3.49, which is 13% more than the average. 

Coffee days, U.S. and internatioal

National Coffee Day falls every year on Sept. 29. Meanwhile, International Coffee Day is on Oct. 1. (iStock)

On the other side of the spectrum, Nebraska has the cheapest cup of coffee in America at $2.12 on average – 31% lower than the national average, according to Toast. 

Nearly three in four Americans drink coffee every day, according to a January 2024 study by Drive Research. 

Coffee is the second-most consumed beverage in the U.S. behind water and Americans drink 400 million cups of coffee a day, according to Seattle-based Joe's Garage Coffee.