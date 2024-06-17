Drink coffee? 5 most expensive states for a cup of Joe, according to sales data

Coffee lovers in Hawaii pay the most for a regular cup of coffee out of all 50 states, according to a report from Toast, a restaurant point of sale and management system.

"On average, consumers paid $3.08 for a cup of regular coffee, $5.14 for cold brew, $5.46 for lattes, and $3.74 for tea in Q1 2024," Toast found.

1. Hawaii

Hawaii has an average price 59% higher than the rest of the U.S. at $4.89. For those who like lattes, Toast found the average price in Hawaii to be $6.69, saying prices are likely higher due to the price of milk and the cost of shipping.

2. California

Coming in second place for the most expensive is California, at $3.88, which is 26% higher than the national average.

3. Washington

Just two states north, Washington comes in as the third most expensive state to buy a cup of coffee at $3.69. That amount is 19% higher than the nationwide average in 2024.

4. Arizona

Arizona ranks fourth most expensive place to buy a cup of coffee at $3.51 for those who gotta have their java, which is 14% higher than the national average.

5. Massachusetts

Rounding out the top five is Massachusetts at $3.49, which is 13% more than the average.

On the other side of the spectrum, Nebraska has the cheapest cup of coffee in America at $2.12 on average – 31% lower than the national average, according to Toast.

Nearly three in four Americans drink coffee every day, according to a January 2024 study by Drive Research.

Coffee is the second-most consumed beverage in the U.S. behind water and Americans drink 400 million cups of coffee a day, according to Seattle-based Joe's Garage Coffee.