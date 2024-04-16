Wawa offering any size free coffee to celebrate its 60th anniversary

Wawa has been handing out complimentary cups of joe as it commemorates six decades of retail operations.

Fans and customers of the convenience store chain can score a free hot coffee so long as they visit one of its over 1,000 locations on Tuesday, the company said.

April 16 represents the opening date of Wawa’s first-ever store. The convenience store chain has dubbed it "Wawa Day."

Customers can pick any size for their free 60th anniversary coffees, per Wawa. The giveaway does not apply to any of its cold coffee offerings.

Wawa projected earlier this month the number of free coffees it would provide over the course of Tuesday’s special "Wawa Day" would total nearly 1.5 million. It has given away free coffee in the past for other occasions, such as Veterans Day.

Tuesday’s complimentary cups of joe will feature "vintage cups that reflect designs through the decades," according to the chain.

"As we celebrate this momentous 60th anniversary milestone, we want to thank our customers and associates for creating the unforgettable connections that have propelled us through the years and have allowed us to continue to go beyond filling orders, to fulfilling lives every day," Wawa CEO Chris Gheysens said in a statement.

The free coffees are just one of the many ways Wawa is celebrating its 60 years in retail.

Some of the convenience store chain’s other initiatives include "special 60-cent promotions" on certain products, as well as throwback décor and hoagie paper, the company said.

Wawa also rang in 10 years of running its Wawa Foundation during "Wawa Day," doling out $1 million in gift cards to non-profits it works with.

While Wawa has been in retail since the 60s, the company has been around for quite a bit longer than that. It is privately-held.

Wawa’s convenience stores see over 684 million customers combined on a yearly basis, according to a fact sheet. They also make over 171 million cups of coffee annually.