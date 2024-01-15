Expand / Collapse search
Drake's releases new Boston Creme Yodels at fans' request: 'Classic American dessert flavor'

Drake's says that fans can enjoy the treat in a 'casual, on-the-go, Yodels format'

Drake's unveiled its new Boston Creme Yodels on Monday, thanks to requests from fans.

The baked goods company announced the new product in a press release on Monday, saying that the flavor was highly requested by customers.

The company says that its Boston Creme Yodels are "moist, golden cake rolled around Boston Creme-flavored creme and enrobed in Drake's rich, dark fudge icing."

"Boston Creme pie is the top flavor profile requested by Drake's fans," Drake's associate brand manager Chip Stenberg said in a statement. "Delivering this classic American dessert flavor in the casual, on-the-go, Yodels format is sure to delight new and existing Drake's fans."

Boston Creme Yodels box

Drake's announced the new Boston Creme Yodel product in a press release on Monday. (McKee Foods via PR Newswire / Fox News)

"No fork necessary!" he added.

The product is also certified kosher by the Orthodox Union, making it accessible to Orthodox Jewish customers.

The treats will be available in stores across the Eastern United States starting this month. Customers who are eager to try them can even order them to their doorstep through Drake's website.

Hostess and Drake's baked goods

Boxes of Hostess Twinkies are seen on the shelves of a grocery store in New York. (Photo by Tina Fineberg/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Drake's was founded as the N.E. Drake Baking Company in 1896. The company's most popular baked goods include Devil Dogs, Ring Dings, Coffee Cakes and Yodels.

Drake's is owned by McKee Foods, a Tennessee-based company that generates revenue of around $1.6 billion. 

For more Lifestyle articles, visit foxbusiness.com/lifestyle.