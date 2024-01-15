Drake's releases new Boston Creme Yodels at fans' request: 'Classic American dessert flavor'

Drake's unveiled its new Boston Creme Yodels on Monday, thanks to requests from fans.

The baked goods company announced the new product in a press release on Monday, saying that the flavor was highly requested by customers.

The company says that its Boston Creme Yodels are "moist, golden cake rolled around Boston Creme-flavored creme and enrobed in Drake's rich, dark fudge icing."

"Boston Creme pie is the top flavor profile requested by Drake's fans," Drake's associate brand manager Chip Stenberg said in a statement. "Delivering this classic American dessert flavor in the casual, on-the-go, Yodels format is sure to delight new and existing Drake's fans."

"No fork necessary!" he added.

The product is also certified kosher by the Orthodox Union, making it accessible to Orthodox Jewish customers.

The treats will be available in stores across the Eastern United States starting this month. Customers who are eager to try them can even order them to their doorstep through Drake's website.

Drake's was founded as the N.E. Drake Baking Company in 1896. The company's most popular baked goods include Devil Dogs, Ring Dings, Coffee Cakes and Yodels.

Drake's is owned by McKee Foods, a Tennessee-based company that generates revenue of around $1.6 billion.