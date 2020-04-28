Dr. Scholl's sends message of hope to coronavirus health care workers in NYC

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Dr. Scholl's is sending a life-sized "thank you" to front line health care workers in New York City who've been enduring a lengthy and harrowing battle against COVID-19 since the outbreak began.

At 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, the wellness company's message #WeStandWithYou will overtake the side of Mt. Sinai Morningside Hospital in Manhattan to honor all those professionals fighting the biggest coronavirus outbreak in the nation.

“The Dr. Scholl’s Footcare & Insoles brand from its beginning has existed to be a comfort and support to healthcare workers,” said Scholl’s Wellness Company CEO Craig Stevenson.“Now, more than ever, we feel it’s important to show our appreciation for those essential workers who are on the front lines of this crisis by providing them with some comfort as they stand in battle on our behalf.”

Health care workers at New York City-area hospitals have been inundated with cases since the outbreak began earlier this year. Many of these professionals are not only facing longer shifts to treat droves of patients but they are doing so with dwindling supplies.

Their heroic efforts, however, have not gone unnoticed.

For roughly five hours, dozens of social media posts thanking health care workers will illuminate the Manhattan skyline. The messages were pulled from the company's Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook pages and all of them have used the company's #WeStandWithYou hashtag.

It will be the first of three tributes on behalf of the company. Similar messages of gratitude will be displayed across scheduled at other New York hospitals later this week, although the company has yet to specify when that will be.

Earlier this month, the company kicked off its gestures of gratitude to healthcare workers on the front lines as part of its #WeStandWithYou campaign by donating over $2 million worth of insoles. The donation helped more than 150,000 healthcare workers reduce muscle fatigue and absorb shock when standing on their feet all day, the company said.

The company also released a video montage of its #WeStandWithYou campaign across national TV and its digital platforms featuring the message: “To the nurses, doctors and everyone else standing between us and COVID-19…#WeStandWithYou.”

Thanks to the tireless efforts of these front line workers, hospitalization rates and deaths continue to decline across New York from peaks seen earlier this month. The 337 deaths recorded statewide Sunday was the lowest daily tally this month and down from a high of 799 on April 8. More than 17,000 people have died in New York since the start of the outbreak.

However, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said at his daily news briefing that statewide stay-at-home restrictions set to expire May 15 will likely be extended in many parts of the state.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

