Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Real Estate

Down payments fell to lowest level in two years: Here's why

Down payments dropped 10% year over year in January to $42,375

close
Witkoff Group Chairman and CEO Steve Witkoff explains how Signature Bank and Silicon Valley Bank’s collapse will impact commercial real estate on ‘Mornings with Maria.’ video

Certain sectors in commercial real estate are 'vulnerable': Steve Witkoff

Witkoff Group Chairman and CEO Steve Witkoff explains how Signature Bank and Silicon Valley Bank’s collapse will impact commercial real estate on ‘Mornings with Maria.’

The typical U.S. homebuyer’s down payment fell in January to its lowest level in two years, according to Redfin's latest report. 

As the market cooled, down payments dropped 10% year over year to $42,375, the real testate brokerage reported. 

Although the median down payment was down 35% from its June peak, it's still up more than 30% higher compared to pre-pandemic levels. 

HOME SALES JUMP 14.5% IN FEBRUARY AS PRICES FALL FOR THE FIRST TIME IN A YEAR

Here's why down payments are falling: 

Low competition giving buyers the upper hand 

One positive outcome of high mortgage rates and economic turmoil is that it has cultivated slow competition, Redfin senior economist Sheharyar Bokhari said. 

"That means buyers are often able to purchase a home without facing a bidding war and don’t need to fork over a huge portion of their savings for a down payment to grab sellers’ attention," Bokhari said. 

In most cases, home offers written by Redfin agents aren't facing any bidding wars, according to the brokerage. 

real estate sign

A sale sign is displayed outside a property on Elm Ave. in Toronto. Lance McMillan/Toronto Star March-13-2023. (Lance McMillan/Toronto Star via Getty Images / Getty Images)

It's quite a difference from the "hyper-competitive housing market" that we saw in 2021 and 2022, Redfin said. 

"Now that buyers often have the upper hand, they can offer an amount that works best for their individual circumstances," the company said. 

NEW 1-BEDROOM APARTMENTS GET SMALLER, NOW UNDER 900 FEET

With lower competition, more buyers are also allowed to use Federal Housing Administration (FHA) and Veterans Affairs (VA) loans which can help keep down payments lower, according to the agency. 

High housing costs coupled with persisting inflation 

Elevated mortgage rates, high home prices and inflation are still hitting budgets hard. According to mortgage buyer Freddie Mac, the 30-year fixed-mortgage rate averaged fell slightly to 6.6% as of March 16. That's down from the 6.7% reported the week prior and the two-decade high of 7.08% in the fall. 

Still, a year ago, the 30-year fixed mortgage rate averaged 4.16%

Real estate sign NYC

A real estate sign in Manhattan in August 2022.  (Daniella Genovese/ Fox Business)

"Buyers don’t have as much money to allocate to a down payment because monthly housing payments are higher than before; they may also be putting more cash toward a mortgage-rate buydown instead of their down payment," Redfin said. 

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Buyers might also be more eager to hold onto as much cash as possible as concerns over the uncertain economy grow, the brokerage added. 

Lower home prices

Home prices are still "stubbornly high" but they have fallen more than 10% from their peak in May 2022. They are also down 1.5% from a year ago, Redfin. 

close
National Association of Home Builders CEO Jerry Howard surveys the state of the housing market as the U.S. economy continues to grapple with inflation on ‘Varney & Co.’ video

Housing market to experience ‘really good’ earnings in late 2023: Jerry Howard

National Association of Home Builders CEO Jerry Howard surveys the state of the housing market as the U.S. economy continues to grapple with inflation on ‘Varney & Co.’