DoorDash opens delivery-only restaurant in partnership with San Francisco brand

DoorDash is best known for delivering food, but now it’s helping to make it.

The delivery app has partnered with Burma Superstar, a group of Burmese restaurants in the San Francisco area, to open a delivery-only establishment called Burma Bites in Oakland, Calif.

According to a press release, this is the first time in DoorDash’s history that it has “partnered with a restaurant brand to build a new brick and mortar store, purpose built for delivery.”

Burma Bites is set to open on Wednesday for delivery through DoorDash or the DoorDash subsidiary Caviar.

“Empowering restaurants with the tools to connect with more customers and build new revenue streams is in our DNA, and we’re taking our mission one step further by creating a to-go restaurant concept from scratch for one restaurant brand,” Georgie Thomas, DoorDash’s head of regional merchant partnerships, said in a statement. “We’re excited to partner with Burma Superstar and innovate on the delivery experience to help their brand continue to grow during this time."

A spokesperson for DoorDash told FOX Business that the company partnered with Burma Superstar and started working on the new restaurant over a year ago.

According to the press release, the partnership started as a way for Burma Superstar to meet an increasing demand for delivery -- which has now become essential during the pandemic.

“At such an uncertain time, we’re excited to introduce this new model that enables us to continue to bring Burmese food and culture to the community in a safe and accessible way,” Desmond Tan, Burma Superstar’s owner said in a statement. “Through our partnership with DoorDash, we are rethinking the possibilities of our founding vision through our first delivery-only restaurant to bring affordable, quality, delicious fast-casual Burmese food to the Bay Area."

The first Burma Superstar restaurant was opened in 1992, according to the website. Today, the brand has five restaurants total, including Burma Bites.

