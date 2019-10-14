DoorDash opening 'virtual kitchen' space with restaurants

DoorDash is getting into the "virtual kitchen" business.

It's a shared space where restaurants can cook and prepare their food to be delivered to DoorDash customers, and there will be no seats in the establishment in Redwood City, California.

Rooster & Rice, The Halal Guys, Nation's Giant Hamburgers and Humphry Slocombe are all involved in the new venture. It's a way for restaurants to save money on a dining space while reaching more customers via delivery. And it's a win for DoorDash because they get a cut doing the deliveries.

Started in 2013, DoorDash delivers to 4,000 plus cities in the U.S., Canada and Australia. "We are constantly working on innovations that help merchants find new, meaningful ways to reach customers and run their businesses more efficiently," Fuad Hannon, head of new business verticals at DoorDash, said in a statement. "We launched DoorDash over six years ago in the Peninsula, and can't wait to bring even more selection to the local community we know and admire."

"Given our founders' Bay Area roots, we are always interested in how technology can change the way food is delivered and shared," Min Park, chief financial officer of Rooster & Rice, said. "We were impressed by the overall partnership and scale DoorDash could reach with this concept, and we found the notion of a delivery-only kitchen in Redwood City very appealing as it helps us test out demand in new markets, reaching new customers and areas quickly."

GrubHub has partnered with Bon Appetit, and Uber Eats has partnered with Rachael Ray, as the "virtual kitchen" concept begins to expand, according to Restaurant Dive.

