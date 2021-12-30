DoorDash to reinstate program requiring all employees, including CEO, to make deliveries once a month

Beginning in January, all DoorDash employees, including CEO Tony Xu, will be required to make deliveries once a month as part of the company's reinstated WeDash program.

WeDash has existed since the company's inception in 2013, but was temporarily paused due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a DoorDash spokesperson, WeDash allows non-delivery employees to "learn first-hand how the technology products we build empower local economies, which in turn helps us build a better product." Under the program, employees gain credits, which are built into an annual review, and the money they make on deliveries is donated to a nonprofit.

For employees unable to participate in WeDash, DoorDash offers alternatives through its WeSupport and WeMerchant programs that allow employees to shadow customer service agents or support a merchant, respectively.

In a viral post on Blind Network, an anonymous social media platform that requires users to sign up with their company email to verify their place of employment, a DoorDash engineer slammed the announcement.

"What the actual f--k?," the employee wrote. "I didn't sign up for this, there was nothing in the offer letter/job description about this."

As of Thursday afternoon, the post has 880 likes and more than 1,800 comments.

One person commented that the move "seems like a good way to understand the client's pains," while another emphasized that "empathy for your customers, dashers and restaurants is a good thing."

However, others sided with the post's author, arguing "many engineers will quit" and that it is "not acceptable in any way!"

DoorDash told FOX Business that the "sentiment of the employee on Blind is not a reflection of the employee base at large."