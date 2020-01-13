DoorDash delivering Popeyes chicken sandwiches for free. How to get your hands on one

Popeyes is giving away its coveted fried piece of poultry on a bun -- which sparked a social media frenzy after its initial debut -- for free ​​​​this week as it celebrates its nationwide partnership with DoorDash.

From now until Jan. 19, those who place a Popeyes order for $20 or more through the delivery service can receive a chicken sandwich combo meal for free, with delivery included.

"As one of the most requested stores to date, we're excited to bring the beloved Popeyes brand to our marketplace, and there is no better way to celebrate this new partnership than to offer the famous Popeyes Chicken Sandwich to customers for free," said Toby Espinosa, Vice President of Business Development at DoorDash.

DoorDash is now Popeyes' largest third-party delivery partner, currently operating across 1,000 stores nationwide, according to the company.

"The positive response and demand for our new Chicken Sandwich sparked a social media frenzy and it was incredible to see this new product generate such excitement from our fans," said Bruno Cardinali, Head of Marketing North America at Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen.

When Popeyes, whose parent company is Restaurant Brands International, launched its chicken sandwich in August, it became an instant hit, selling out in around two weeks. A feud shortly erupted between Popeyes and its competitor Chick-fil-A. The companies took their spat to social media with snarky ad campaigns about which company had the best chicken sandwich.

The combo meal includes the company's signature chicken sandwich accompanied by a signature side and a small beverage. In order to get the deal, customers need to use the promo code: CHICKENWINNER.

Subscribers to free delivery service DashPass will also be able to get their hands on Popeyes menu items through DoorDash without delivery fees.

In addition, Popeyes and DoorDash will be teaming up for a special Twitter giveaway all week long. As awards season is in full swing, DoorDash will be tweeting out win a Popeyes-themed and catered awards show viewing party with none other than a category for "Best Performance of the Year by a Chicken Sandwich," the company said.

