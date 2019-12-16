Popeyes looking to hire 'chicken sandwich professionals' on Sundays only

Free on Sunday?

Continue Reading Below

Popeyes is looking to hire “chicken sandwich professionals” for one day a week only, a move that appears to target its chicken sandwich rival.

It just happens to be the one day its competitor Chick-fil-A is notoriously closed. In 1946, Chick-fil-A founder Truett Cathy made the decision to close the chain on Sundays so that "he and his employees could set aside one day to rest and worship if they choose" -- a practice that is still maintained today.

POPEYES CHICKEN SANDWICH LISTED AT ART BASEL FOR MORE THAN $120K

“Popeyes continues to be humbled by the love its guests have shown for The Chicken Sandwich," a Popeyes spokesperson told FOX Business Monday. "We decided to have fun with this by posting classified ads alerting potential hires to our openings. And yes, they must have Sundays open."

The ads debuted within a range of publications including The New York Times, New York Post, Boston Globe and Miami Herald on Sunday.

Although the ads were featured in several parts of the country, the company is only seeking employees for its Memphis- and New Orleans-area restaurants.

MCDONALD'S CHICKEN SANDWICH 'BIG US HIT' RIVALING POPEYES, CHICK-FIL-A, KFC

"Earn money on Sundays. Popular chicken sandwich restaurant looking for team members. Requirements: Available on Sundays. Must have experience preparing chicken sandwiches," the ad in the New York Post read. The ad then asks anyone interested to contact: Sundayopenings@popeyes.com.

Chick-fil-A did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment at the time of publication.

The ad in the Miami Herald reads, "Free on Sunday? Have experience putting together a bun + chicken + pickles? Love serving people chicken sandwiches? Join our team one day a week?"

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The ads come as chains across the industry are garnering social media buzz over the so-called chicken wars.

With the chicken marketplace showing rapid growth, the industry's heaviest hitters -- Chick-fil-A, Popeyes, which is a unit of Restaurant Brands International, Wendy's and McDonald's -- are clamoring for ways to effectively compete against its rivals.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % MCD MCDONALD'S CORP. 197.64 +0.52 +0.26% QSR RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC. 65.76 -0.32 -0.48% WEN THE WENDY'S COMPANY 22.14 +0.31 +1.42%

When Popeyes launched its chicken sandwich in August it became an instant hit, selling out in around two weeks and sparking a viral Twitter feud with rival Chick-fil-A.

The sandwich garnered so much hype, Popeyes’ sales were 17 percent higher than average weeks after it sold out of the sandwiches, according to analytics firm Second Measure. As a response, McDonald’s franchise owners reportedly asked the chain in July to put out a chicken sandwich to rival competitors threatening sales growth.

McDonald's and Popeyes entry into the market with their chicken sandwich versions threatened the so-called supremacy of Chick-fil-A 's version which debuted in 1964 and has since "been a hit with millions of people nationwide," the company's website reads.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The Associated Press and FOX Business' Jeanette Settembre contributed to this report.