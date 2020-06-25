As coronavirus postpones weddings, Domino's launches new registry for couples

Pizza chain Domino’s is offering a small consolation to couples who have had to postpone their wedding with a new Domino’s Rain Check Registry, which allows guests to purchase pizzas for the bride- and groom-to-be until the big day, the company announced Wednesday.

The company introduced a pizza wedding registry in 2019, and now Domino’s has curated a selection of giftable meals that are meant for couples who were impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. Selections range between $15 and $100 and have topical names such as “Let The Countdown Begin… Again!,” ”Bridal Shower, But Make It Virtual” and ”Small Wedding Now, Big Celebration Later.”

"We created Domino's Wedding Registry because pizza-loving couples have shared over the years how Domino's pizza was a part of their big day," Domino’s Vice President of Advertising Kate Trumbull said in a statement. "With so many weddings being postponed or scaled back in 2020, we knew those couples might need some extra love from those around them, because everything is better with pizza."

All couples need to do is visit Domino’s Wedding Registry website and sign up with their significant other’s name and wedding date. The next step will prompt the user to select a header image and greeting for guests when they visit the registry page.

The last step in the process requires users to select the gifts they want to add to their registry. When completed, a link is provided so it can be shared with friends and family who would like to contribute to the countdown of the wedding with pizza.

Each purchased gift will be delivered to the couple as a Domino’s eGift card.

Gift selections and other account details can be updated as necessary. Domino’s Wedding Registry is also searchable, so guests can find a couple’s registry in case they don’t have access to the link but know the marrying couple’s names and wedding date.

When Domino’s wedding registry first launched, the website accumulated one billion impressions within a week from web users in 165 countries, according to a report from marketing tech company Digital Media Solutions at the time.

“Digital is a huge part of the business,” Pizza Hut U.S. President Kevin Hochman told FOX Business on Wednesday. The competing quick-service pizza chain is aiming to boost its app and website experiences, which is partly due to the evolution that the pandemic has forced onto restaurants.