Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Food and Drinks

Domino’s sales sizzle as homebound Americans feast on pizza

Domino’s U.S. stores are nearly all open, though dining rooms are closed

The Wall Street Journal
close
Little Caesars CEO David Scrivano says his pizza shops are still hiring and have been lucky to not have to do layoffs in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.video

Little Caesars CEO touts contactless pizza delivery

Little Caesars CEO David Scrivano says his pizza shops are still hiring and have been lucky to not have to do layoffs in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox.  Sign up here.

Continue Reading Below

Domino’s Pizza Inc. on Thursday reported that its U.S. sales accelerated in April as consumers stay at home because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The pizza chain, based in Ann Arbor, Mich., said U.S. same-store sales increased 7.1% compared with last year between March 23 and April 19. Overall U.S. retail sales were 10.7% higher during that period, the company reported.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

For the quarter ended March 22, Domino’s revenue rose 4% to $873.1 million, compared with $836 million in the year-earlier period. Analysts polled by FactSet had expected revenue of $869 million.

Same-store sales grew by 1.6% in the U.S. in the first quarter.

Last month, Domino’s said it would hire more than 10,000 workers to meet demand for its pizza during the pandemic. Domino’s hiring plans contrasted with broad layoffs in the service sector during the coronavirus pandemic, which helped push U.S. jobless claims to record highs since mid-March.

UNILEVER SALES DROP AS CORONAVIRUS CLOSES ICE CREAM PARLORS

Domino’s first-quarter profit grew to $121.6 million, or $3.07 a share, compared with $92.7 million, or $2.20 a share, a year ago.

Wall Street was expecting an adjusted profit of $2.32 a share.

Domino’s U.S. stores are nearly all open, though their dining rooms are closed to promote social distancing during the pandemic, the company said. Worldwide, about 1,750 Domino’s locations are temporarily closed.

Domino’s has more than 17,000 global locations, including a mix of company-owned restaurants and franchises.