New Jersey couple launches coronavirus fundraiser after wedding postponement

"With this ring, you'll be fed" – that's the tagline Sebastian Cina, Jr. and Jaclyn Hockenjos used to launch a food drive and fundraiser, which took place on what was supposed to be their wedding day.

Family, friends and campaign supporters showed up to the couple's home in New Jersey on Saturday to show their support for the selfless initiative, and they did so with a socially-distant drive by. While passing by, guests took a moment to donate nonperishable food items to the couple, who in turn are donating the food to their local food bank, Fulfill NJ.

"We were devastated when we found out we had to postpone our wedding. Then we thought about it and realized we could use it as a platform to help people in our community, and that’s exactly what we intend on doing," said Hockenjos, a first-grade teacher at Applegate Elementary School in Freehold.

In 24 hours, the pair received donations of food staples and raised almost $8,000, Cina told FOX Business, after only starting their initiative on Tuesday with a dedicated website.

"Giving back to the community is very important to us," he said.

Together, the soon-to-be-wed couple hopes to raise money and awareness about the current hunger crisis people are facing as an ancillary effect of the coronavirus outbreak.

Cina, who is the manager of the family-owned Auto Pro Collision in Freehold, told FOX Business he's no stranger to philanthropy. His grandfather and other family members have been very involved in community-based charities.

"We recently raised money for Fulfill at Auto Pro, and it sparked the idea to do the same for our wedding," he added.

Cina and Hockenjos are accepting donations until their new wedding date, Oct. 10. They're also encouraging other couples who have had to postpone their nuptials to raise money for a charity of their choosing.

For more information about the campaign and how to donate, supporters can visit withthisringyoullbefed.com or text the word VOWS to the number 313131.