Domino's manager fired by franchisee for complaining owner hired illegal migrants, lawsuit claims

The former manager of a Connecticut Domino's claims he was fired by the pizza shop's owner for warning the franchisee after they hired illegal migrants.

Mohammad Nuruzzaman sued the owner of the Domino's location in Bridgeport last year, saying in the complaint that he worked faithfully at the store for nearly a decade before being terminated in retaliation after confronting the owner because they were "improperly hiring undocumented employees, which hiring practices were not in accordance with state and applicable laws."

Nuruzzaman is seeking unspecified damages in the case, claiming he continues to suffer "humiliation and severe physical and emotional injuries and distress" over his termination.

The restaurant, located at 9535 Main Street, is owned and operated by 9535 Bridgeport Pizza, LCC, which is named as the defendant in the case. Domino's corporate did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment on the lawsuit against its franchisee.

According to The New York Post, a Connecticut Superior Court judge stayed the lawsuit after it was filed last and sent it to an arbitrator, and the American Arbitration Association is currently in the process of scheduling a hearing in the case.

There has been a major uptick in the U.S. immigrant workforce in recent years. Figures from the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) show that the U.S. has seen a net gain of more than 9 million immigrants since the end of 2020.

About 2.6 million of those immigrants are "lawful permanent residents," which includes green-card holders and other immigrants who came through legal channels such as family or employment-based visas.

The remaining 6.5 million foreign nationals, referred to as "other foreign nationals," are made up of those who crossed the southern border without prior authorization.

It is illegal to employ undocumented migrants in the U.S. Unauthorized workers can, however, apply to obtain work permits, in a process that can take upwards of six months.

FOX Business' Michael Dorgan contributed to this report.